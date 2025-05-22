Man arrested with fake CFA currency in Niger’s hajj camp

Police operatives in Niger have arrested a suspect for allegedly having counterfeit CFA currency in the state’s Hajj camp.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

He said the police on May 18 received information that a syndicate who specialised in selling alleged counterfeit currencies to unsuspecting intending pilgrims was sighted in the hajj camp.

He added that police operatives attached to the Bosso Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Nda-Baba Mohammed.

According to him, the suspect was found in possession of 40,000 Francs CFA suspected to be counterfeit currency.

The spokesman said: “In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he stole the said currencies from the house of one Mohammed of Kwara, when he went to carry out farming activities for him.

“The suspect is in custody, where further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the origin of the said currencies.”

