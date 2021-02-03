Man bags 25 years jail term for defiling 13-year-old

A resident in Lagos State, Nura Asumoge has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the defilement of a 13-year-old minor by the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja.

The convict who pleaded guilty was arraigned on one-count charge, Lagos State Government disclosed on Wednesday on its Twitter page.

The convict in his confessional statement disclosed that he had sent the minor on an errand and on her return forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on 3rd April 2018.

The judge, Justice Soladoye, ordered that the convict’s name, Nura Asumoge, be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.

He added that he threatened the minor to refrain from divulging the incident to anyone.

While acknowledging the guilty plea of the accused, Justice Soladoye, in her sentencing, stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutors was credible and compelling enough for the conviction of the defendant.

The Judge ruled found the defendant guilty of the charge, punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly.

