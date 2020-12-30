Man bags 6 months in prison, 20 strokes of cane for insulting Jigawa gov on social media

A 26-year-old man, Sabi’u Ibrahim Chamo, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with 20 strokes of the cane by a Dutse Magistrate’s Court sitting in Jigawa State, for allegedly insulting and defaming the character of the state Governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, on social media.

Chamo was first arrested by the police on December 25 and detained, before he was charged to court on Wednesday, December 30, where he was found guilty after he failed to substantiate the allegations he made on Facebook on the person of the governor.

According to the police prosecutor, Chamo was arraigned for making disparaging statements on the person of Abubakar and alleging that the Governor had defrauded many aspirants who wanted to contest for elective positions in the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

When the charges were read to Chamo, he pleaded guilty and the court sentenced him to six months in prison with 20 strokes of the cane to go along with the sentence.

However, he was given an option of a fine of N20,000, but the trial judge maintained that even if he paid the fine, the 20 strokes must be implemented to serve as a deterrent to others.

