Man beats security, grabs leg of Bishop Oyedepo on pulpit (VIDEO)

A desperate man was seen grabbing the leg of clergyman Bishop David Oyedepo on the altar during a sermon at the Living Faith Church, Canaanland, Ogun State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the bizarre incident took place two Sundays prior to the recently concluded Shiloh 2021 program on Sunday, December 12.

Read also: Winners Chapel’s Bishop Oyedepo describes sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’

In the viral video, Bishop Oyedepo, the founder and senior preacher at the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel was addressing the congregation when a man breached security protocol to grab the clergyman’s leg while he was on the pulpit.

The intentions of the man were uncertain as the security personnel were able to control the tense moment.

Watch the moment below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now