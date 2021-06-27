Metro
Man beats wife to death over N2,000 loan in Edo
A 45-year-old man simply identified as Christopher has reportedly beaten his wife, Isoken Christopher, to death for allegedly refusing to give him a N2, 000 loan in Edo State.
The incident occurred at the couple’s residence in Agbontaen Street, Uselu, Benin, the state capital, on Saturday night.
The couple’s eldest child (name withheld), who described his father as a chain smoker and chronic drunk, said the man beat their mother to death because she refused to give him the N2,000 loan.
The boy added that after his father fatally assaulted their mother wanted to escape from the room and parlour apartment but was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police.
He said: “My father beat my mother to death on Saturday night because she did not give him N2,000 to go and drink. He smokes and drinks too much and my mother did not want him to go and drink, so he beat her to death.
“He used to beat our mother and injured her too. That day, he called my mother on phone to demand a N2,000 loan and started beating her when he returned home around 9:00 p.m. when she refused to give him the money.
READ ALSO: Court sentences internet fraudsters to two years jail term in Edo
“After the initial beating, I tried to give my mother paracetamol tablets and drinking water but my father threw them away.
“She then went to bath after which she lied down outside to rest a little before coming inside to sleep but my father locked us inside the room and resumed the beating of my weak mother outside.
“Neighbours later helped us to open the door, only to see our dead mother on the ground. She was then rushed to two different hospitals in the neighbourhood where she was confirmed dead.”
The spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kotongs, who confirmed the incident, said more details were still being awaited from the area’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO).
Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....