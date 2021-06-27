Man beats wife to death over N2,000 loan in Edo

A 45-year-old man simply identified as Christopher has reportedly beaten his wife, Isoken Christopher, to death for allegedly refusing to give him a N2, 000 loan in Edo State.

The incident occurred at the couple’s residence in Agbontaen Street, Uselu, Benin, the state capital, on Saturday night.

The couple’s eldest child (name withheld), who described his father as a chain smoker and chronic drunk, said the man beat their mother to death because she refused to give him the N2,000 loan.

The boy added that after his father fatally assaulted their mother wanted to escape from the room and parlour apartment but was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police.

He said: “My father beat my mother to death on Saturday night because she did not give him N2,000 to go and drink. He smokes and drinks too much and my mother did not want him to go and drink, so he beat her to death.

“He used to beat our mother and injured her too. That day, he called my mother on phone to demand a N2,000 loan and started beating her when he returned home around 9:00 p.m. when she refused to give him the money.

READ ALSO: Court sentences internet fraudsters to two years jail term in Edo

“After the initial beating, I tried to give my mother paracetamol tablets and drinking water but my father threw them away.

“She then went to bath after which she lied down outside to rest a little before coming inside to sleep but my father locked us inside the room and resumed the beating of my weak mother outside.

“Neighbours later helped us to open the door, only to see our dead mother on the ground. She was then rushed to two different hospitals in the neighbourhood where she was confirmed dead.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Bello Kotongs, who confirmed the incident, said more details were still being awaited from the area’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions