Man begs court to dissolve marriage over wife’s ‘exceptional beauty’ in Zambia

A 40-year-old man in Zambia, Arnold Masuka, has requested the dissolution of his marriage over his wife’s exceptional beauty.

Masuka stunned officials and witnesses at a local court in the capital, Lusaka, during the week when he told the judge that his wife, Hilda Mleya’s beauty had caused him sleepless nights on several occasions.

The Lusaka native added that he has been living in perpetual fear of losing his wife to another man, hence his resort to the unconventional demand.

READ ALSO: Zambia abolishes death penalty, repeals defamation act

Masuka told the court that he lives in constant fear and often hesitates to leave the woman unattended or go to work because of fear she might be lured away by other men.

He described Hilda who hails from Gokwe, Zimbabwe, as the most beautiful woman he has ever encountered.

The court clerk, Mr. Chenjerai Chireya, in a chat with journalists after the proceeding, admitted that he had never witnessed such episode in court in all his years of service.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now