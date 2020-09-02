Man begs NDLEA to kill him instead of destroying his Cannabis farm

A 42-year-old suspected cannabis sativa ( Indian hemp) farmer, Clement Akor, begged officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to spare his 10 hectares farm and kill him instead as he could not stand the huge financial commitment into the plantation being destroyed.

Akor, a father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government area of Kogi State, was arrested on Tuesday by the Kogi State command of NDLEA alongside his accomplice, David Ameh.

Akor who claimed to have invested a huge amount of money into the cultivation of the plantation, said it was better for him to die than lose the farm to the law.

The suspect said he learnt how to farm the illicit weeds from a village in India and appealed to the commander, Alfred Adewumi, not to destroy his farm which is located in Oketepe in Okula community about 10 kilometer from Ejule Ofu Local Government of Kogi State.

He stressed that although he is aware of the consequences of his action, he is asking the Agency to tamper Justice with Mercy to spare his farm from destruction.

“I am the owner of this farm. I learnt it in Yoruba land. When I cultivated one last year, it was stolen. So it is this year I bought seed from Yoruba land to plant new ones before I was caught.

“Indian hemp business is luck. In this farm, I can get many bags here. I do sell one bag for N20,000 depending on the area am selling it. It could be more. I spent N12,000 for labour in cultivating this farm. It better you people kill me than destroy this farmland,” he said.

