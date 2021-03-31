Man remanded in prison for stealing policeman‘s I.D. card | Ripples Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded a 39-year-old man, Clement Chidi in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a policeman, Cpl. Joel Samaila of his identity card.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 6 at Apapa Road, Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

The defendant who is being tried for armed robbery was said to have carried out the act with a knife.

“The defendant approached the complainant, pointed the knife at him, snatched his ID card and ran away.

“He was later apprehended and taken to the station,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

He said that the offence violated Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Layinka ordered that the file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice while adjourning the case until May 3 for mention.

