Man City agree to sign Haaland from Dortmund for £51.2m

English Premier League champions, Manchester City are set to have Erling Haaland in the team after they have agreed to bring the striker for £51.2m.

The Norway star has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020 when he joined from RB Salzburg.

He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German Bundesliga side.

Haaland, 21, completed his medical on Monday in Manchester city and will join the Etihad club in July.

Read Also: Guardiola wins EPL manager of the season as Dias bags the player title

The deal ends the Man City’s hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland,” a City statement read.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Meanwhile, Haaland’s father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003 in a career that also saw him represent Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now