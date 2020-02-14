Man City banned from European competitions for two seasons

Latest Sports

February 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

English Premier League champions, Manchester City have been handed a two-season ban from European club competitions by UEFA.

This was after the Etihad club were found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The club have also been fined 30m euros, but the decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said City had broken the rules by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016.”

This may not be all for City, who, according to reports, could also face a Premier League points deduction because the league’s FFP rules are similar as Uefa’s.

City have responded in a statement on Friday, expressing their disappointment over the sanctions, but added that they are not surprised.

Meanwhile, City have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, with the first leg to be played on 26 February at the Bernabeu.

