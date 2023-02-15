Sports
Man City climb top of Premier League after beating Arsenal 3-1
Defending champions Manchester City have climbed to the top of the Premier League table after beating Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday night.
The game played at the Emirates Stadium saw the Pep Guardiola side seal a 3-1 victory as they inflicted on Arsenal their third defeat of the league season.
Goals by Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were enough for the visitors to make of no effect Bukayo Saka’s goal for Arsenal which he got from the penalty spot.
Read Also: EPL: Arsenal drop points again, Chelsea continue winless run
Manchester City, who have fallen to four defeats this season, are now on same points as Arsenal but with a superior goal difference, hence they are top.
The Gunners however have one game in hand, and would face Aston Villa next Saturday.
City are returning to the top of the Premier League for the first time since November. They face Nottingham Forest next this weekend.
