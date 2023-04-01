Sports
Man City come from behind to thrash Liverpool, maintain pressure on Arsenal
Champions Manchester City came from a goal down to defeate Liverpool 4-1 in a Premier League clash on Saturday.
City shrugged off the absence of the injured Erling Haaland to outclass the Reds with a magnificent display at Etihad Stadium.
With the win, the Pep Guardiola side maintain pressure on leaders Arsenal at the top of the league.
Liverpool got ahead of City in the 17th minute with a counter-attack as Diogo Jota made the break before Mohamed Salah applied a thumping finish.
City responded in devastating fashion with the outstanding Jack Grealish crossing for Julian Alvarez to equalise after 27 minutes.
Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan and Grealish scored more for City on home ground as they cut Arsenal’s lead by three points.
The Gunners, who face Leeds United later at the weekend, would reclaim their eight-point lead if they win.
