Sports
Man City lift Premier League trophy after beating Chelsea
Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0 in their first game since emerging champions of England on Sunday.
City had emerged champions on Saturday after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their penultimate game, creating a four point gap below City.
Julian Álvarez scored in the 12th minute to seal a slim win over the Blues to cap up an excellent season so far for City, who have two more games to play.
The Pep Guardiola side are now seven points clear at the top of the table going into the final day of the league season.
Earlier in the day, Brighton defeated already-relegated Southampton to be guaranteed European football for first time in the club’s history.
A point from their two remaining matches will confirm a sixth-placed finish but victory over the Saints assures Brighton of a Europa Conference League spot at the very least.
Meanwhile, Leeds remain in the drop zone after suffering a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.
As it stands, Leeds must beat Spurs and hope Everton do not defeat Bournemouth at Goodison Park or Leicester City collect four points from their final two games in order to stay up.
