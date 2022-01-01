Man City net stoppage-time winner to complete comeback at Arsenal

Champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.

It was Rodri who scored a stoppage-time winner for the visitors as they secured an 11th consecutive victory.

Bukayo Saka had put the Gunners ahead after the half hour mark before Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty in the 57th minute to level.

Arsenal ended the game with 10 men as defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Victory for Pep Guardiola side means they go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but it will be cut short when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid-19 test, remain fourth in the table.

