Sports
Man City overcome Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester City have advanced in the English FA Cup after defeating Arsenal 1-0 in a difficult fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night.
The Gunners held their hosts to a goalless draw in the first half before Nathan Ake converted a fine pass from Jack Grealish in the 64th minute to break the deadlock.
City, who trail Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, are now in the fifth round of the competition and will discover their next opponents on Monday.
Both sides, arguably the strongest sides in the English topflight this season, will have another faceoff when they meet at Emirates Stadium on 15 February for a Premier League clash.
“In the second half we were a little better and played more our game. It was tough, they pressured us high. We had to use Erling more than usual,” said Ake
On his goal, he said: “A pass from Jack. It was the first one I ever scored with my right foot so pleased with that.
“Especially after a tough period, two good games before this one. It’s good to carry on this one. It gives us confidence for the next game.”
