Man City play goalless draw with city rivals United

Manchester City missed a chance to move into top four after playing a goalless draw with city rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City did threaten twice at Old Trafford through Omar Marmoush but the Egypt forward could not beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana on either occasion.

A draw keeps United anchored in the middle of the lower half of the table but City are now sweating on a Champions League spot, remaining in fifth.

The fifth spot would almost certainly be enough for the Pep Guardiola side, but with Newcastle two points behind them with two games in hand, they sweat on.

