Man City seal historic fourth straight Premier League title

Manchester City have emerged winners of the English Premier League for the fourth time in a row after beating West Ham on final day.

Second-placed Arsenal had hoped for results to go their way as they would have won the league instead if City had failed to win.

But despite the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium, City’s 3-1 win over the Hammers sealed the triumph for them.

The Pep Guadiola side become the first team in the English topflight to win the title four seasons in a row.

City have now won six out of the past seven Premier League titles. Last season, they joined Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, twice, in winning three titles in a row.

Next weekend, they will aim to become the first side to complete the domestic Double in successive seasons when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1 to secure an European spot – the Conference League. Elsewhere, Manchester United sealed a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Despite the win, Erik ten Hag’s side end the campaign eighth – their lowest top-flight finish since 1989-90.

In the other games on final day, Newcastle United defeated Brentford 4-2, Nottingham Forest beat Burnley 2-1, Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0, Tottenham beat Sheffield 3-0, Fulham defeat Luton 4-2, while Crystal Palace thrash Aston Villa 5-0.

