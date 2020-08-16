Man City star, De Bruyne named Premier League player of season

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Premier League title race, Manchester City midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne has been awarded the Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals for City in the league, matching a competition record of 20 assists, equalling former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set in 2002-03.

De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to the award.

Read Also: EPL: Klopp named manager of season, Alexander-Arnold wins young player award

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp had been named the manager of the season, while defender Alexander-Arnold won the Young Player title.

De Bruyne is the third Belgian in the past nine seasons to win the Player of the season award after Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard.

He won following votes from the public on the EA Sports website, combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

Join the conversation

Opinions