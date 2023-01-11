Sports
Man City stunned by Southampton in Carabao Cup quaterfinal
Southampton put up a superb performance in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup to stun Manchester City on Wednesday night.
The Saints secured a 2-0 victory over the Pep Guardiola side to advance to the semifinal of the competition.
Southampton got ahead in the 23rd minute through Mara before doubling the lead within another five minutes through Moussa Djenepo.
All efforts by City to fight back proved abortive as the hosts held on to the lead until the final whistle.
Read Also: Chelsea sign Atletico’s Joao Felix on loan for rest of season
In the other quarterfinal clash played concurrently on Wednesday night, Nottingham Forest played a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 90mins.
It was Willy Boly who opened scoring against old club before Raul Jimenez responded. But after the ensuing penalty shootout, Forest carried the day and are into the semis.
As it stands, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Newcastle United are the teams left in the competition.
The semifinal draw will hold later.
