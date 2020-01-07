Latest Sports

Man City take first-leg lead against Man Utd in Carabao Cup semi

January 7, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

English Premier League champions, Manchester City are a step away from the final of the Carabao Cup after thrashing city rivals, Manchester United in the first leg of the semifinal on Tuesday.

The Pep Guardiola side, who had an incredible first-half display, thrashed their hosts 3-1 at Old Trafford to take a commanding lead ahead of the second leg.

The reverse fixture is set to hold in three weeks time, on January 29 at the Etihad Stadium.

Eventual winners of the tie will play Aston Villa or Leicester City at Wembley.

More to follow.

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!