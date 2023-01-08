Sports
Man City thrash Chelsea to advance in FA Cup
Manchester City secured a 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the third round of the English FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.
The victory is the second in four days as City had won over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
It was a hard-fought victory at the Bridge, with Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner in the Premier League clash, but this was a stroll for the Pep Guardiola side.
A brace by Mahrez and a goal each by Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden helped send City to the fourth round of the FA Cup.
More to follow…
