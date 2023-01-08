Man City thrash Chelsea to advance in FA Cup

Manchester City secured a 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the third round of the English FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

The victory is the second in four days as City had won over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

It was a hard-fought victory at the Bridge, with Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner in the Premier League clash, but this was a stroll for the Pep Guardiola side.

A brace by Mahrez and a goal each by Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden helped send City to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now