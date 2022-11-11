Man City to face Liverpool in Carabao Cup last-16 as Chelsea, Arsenal crash out

Manchester City have been drawn against defending champions Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The pairing was confirmed Thursday night after the conclusion of the third round ties which saw some big clubs crash out.

It will be the third time that both Premier League heavyweights will clash this season with Liverpool coming out tops.

The Reds defeat City 3-1 in the Community Shield before recording a 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup trophy last season after overcoming Chelsea on penalties.

In the third round of the competition, Chelsea were knocked out by Manchester City, and Arsenal were also knocked out.

The Carabao Cup round of 16 fixtures will hold in late December 2022 after the FIFA World Cup.

Full draw:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton

