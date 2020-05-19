Man commits suicide in Abia

The Abia State police command Tuesday confirmed that a 50-year-old man identified as Chukwudi Maduka had allegedly committed suicide at Umuezu-Ore Umuana village, Umuahia North local government area of the state.

The Command spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia, said the man was found dead early on Monday in his one-room apartment in the community.

He said the man did not leave a suicide note, adding that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

One of the residents of the area who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said the deceased set his apartment on fire before hanging himself.

According to him, Maduka used the ceiling fan in the room to carry out the act.

