Man commits suicide in Enugu

A father of three, Emmanuel Eze, on Monday, committed suicide at a community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State.

The deceased’s elder brother, Silas Eze, told journalists in Nsukka that the man hanged himself in an uncompleted one-storey building close to his residence in the early hours of Monday.

He added that his late brother had been behaving strangely before he took his life.

Eze said: “It is unfortunate that my younger brother decided to commit suicide.

“For some time now he had been behaving like someone who had a mental health problem.

READ ALSO: Man commits suicide in Ibadan

“Yesterday (Sunday), he hit a younger sister with a big wood and ran away. The sister was immediately rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka.

“We are surprised to discover this morning that he had hanged himself in an uncompleted one-storey building near his compound.

“As I am talking with you, Emma’s wife is not yet aware that her husband has committed suicide, because she is the one staying with my sister in Bishop Shanahan Hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions