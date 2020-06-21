Latest Metro

Man commits suicide in Ibadan

June 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 40-year-old man, Lanre Kazeem, committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The deceased, who worked in a private palm kernel firm in Soka area of Ibadan, hanged himself in his apartment located at Eyin Grammar area of the Oyo State capital.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday evening.

He said the deceased’s remains had been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sanyo Division had visited the area to see what happened.

Investigation had commenced on the matter.”

