Man commits suicide over broken marriage

A 47-year-old man, Samuel Nweke, has committed suicide a week after his wife allegedly deserted him on the 25th of February, 2020 over a disagreement.

The victim was said to have left a suicide note before taking his own life, though the police was yet to make it public.

Confirming the development, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said on Thursday that the incident was reported at the Awada Police Station.

Mohammed stated: “There was a report at the Awada Police Station that the decomposing body of one Samuel Nweke, aged about 47, was discovered in his apartment at No. 5 Chief Nwankwo Street, Awada, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Read also: Herdsmen reportedly invade Ortom’s LGA, chase away monarch

“Following the report, police detectives attached to the Awada Division visited the scene, cordoned off the area and photographed the victim after he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“No marks of violence were seen on the victim’s body, but what appears like a suicide note was discovered beside the body of the deceased. The corpse was evacuated by the victim’s relatives.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had an altercation with his wife and that made her to leave her matrimonial home on February 25, leaving the husband alone in the house.”

According to Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions