Man conspires with friends to kill girlfriend in Taraba

Policemen in Taraba State have arrested the principal suspect in the killing of one woman Imbajuri Ambisi, in the state.

The principal suspect, Munda Bala, was paraded on Thursday alongside other offenders at the state police command headquarters in Jalingo.

The command spokesman, David Misal, said Bala conspired with two of his friends and killed, burnt and buried the woman who was living with him.

He said efforts are ongoing to arrest the accomplices who are currently at large.

Misal said: “Investigations revealed that Munda Ahmed Bala is a boyfriend to the deceased.

“The suspect and his two friends now at large conspired and killed the girl, burnt her to ashes and buried her remains in the bush.

“Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing culprits, while the principal suspect will be charged to court.”

