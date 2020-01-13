Man cuts-off mother’s head, smashes her skull with hammer

An Imo State man, Sunday Agwim has been accused of beheading his mother, Christiana Agwim and smashing her skull with a hammer.

Sunday, 47, allegedly killed the mother, a 62-year-old woman in Umuobom, Ideato South Local Government Area.

The security coordinator of the area, Jude Mbionwu, explaining what happened, said, “When we got to the suspect’s house we saw him with a hammer and machete which he used first to cut off the head of the victim and then used the hammer to break the skull into pieces beyond recognition.”

According to a police source, the suspect is blaming the devil for the act.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s nothing worth living for in this world’, Corps member pens as she commits suicide

“It is the devil because I did not know what came upon (me) to kill my mother,” he was said to have told the police.

The police, it was learnt, will soon arraign the suspect in court for trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions