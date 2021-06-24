Man defiles seven-year-old girl in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for defiling a seven-year-old girl in Kwara State.

The command’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi disclosed this in a statement Ilorin, the state capital.

Afolabi said the suspect was an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holder in Business Administration at the Kwara State Polytechnic.

He said: “He was arrested by the officers of NSCDC, Kosubosu division at Yashikira, an hour’s drive from Kosubodu and taken to their office for further investigation.

“The father of the seven-year-old minor got to know about the incident when he noticed that the girl could not walk properly and saw traces of blood on her cloth.”

He said the suspect admitted that he committed the crime during an investigation.

“The girl had been taken to the hospital for a proper medical examination while the suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation,” the NSCDC spokesman added.

