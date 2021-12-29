Man dies inside tanker while scooping fuel

A 45-year-old tanker driver, Dahiru Aliyu has died inside the compartment of a tanker at the Hotoro NNPC Depot in Kano metropolis, the Kano State Fire Service has said.

The fire service stated this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Tuesday.

“The incident happened on Monday morning.

“We received a distress call from one Shu’aibu Muhammad at about 10.59 a.m., and we sent our rescue team to the scene immediately,’’ he stated.

According to Abdullahi, Aliyu entered one of the compartments with a container and foam to mop up spilled fuel when he got suffocated and died.

“The petrol tanker has DKD 411 XF as its registration number,’’ Abdullahi added.

