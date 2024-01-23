Metro
Man docked for stealing three cows in Lagos
Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Aliu at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three male cows valued at N1.3 million
The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of felony and stealing.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The police prosecutor, Clément Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at El-King Hotel Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos, on January 10.
READ ALSO: Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire
“The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A J. Aina, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
He ruled that one of the sureties should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or in a government establishment.
Aina adjourned the case till February 13 for mention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...