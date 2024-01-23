Man docked for stealing three cows in Lagos

Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Aliu at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three male cows valued at N1.3 million

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Clément Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at El-King Hotel Ibereko, Badagry, Lagos, on January 10.



READ ALSO: Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire

“The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A J. Aina, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that one of the sureties should be gainfully employed in a reputable company or in a government establishment.

Aina adjourned the case till February 13 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now