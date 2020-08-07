Latest Metro

Man drowns in Kano pond

August 7, 2020
Agency woos youths to key into aquaculture
By Ripples Nigeria

A 27-year-old man, Abubakar Salisu has drowned while bathing in a pond at Rangaza Inusawa village in Ungogo local government area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said Salisu died Friday morning.

He said: “We received a distress call from one Malam Shehu at 8:22 a.m., that Salisu’s body was found floating in a pond.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old man drowns in Kano

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 8:29 a.m.

“The team could only rescue the corpse which was taken to Sanusi General Hospital.

“The cause of the death was being investigated.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!