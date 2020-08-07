Man drowns in Kano pond

A 27-year-old man, Abubakar Salisu has drowned while bathing in a pond at Rangaza Inusawa village in Ungogo local government area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said Salisu died Friday morning.

He said: “We received a distress call from one Malam Shehu at 8:22 a.m., that Salisu’s body was found floating in a pond.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old man drowns in Kano

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 8:29 a.m.

“The team could only rescue the corpse which was taken to Sanusi General Hospital.

“The cause of the death was being investigated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions