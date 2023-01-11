Man drowns jet skiing in Lagos

An unidentified man has drowned while riding a Jet Ski at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways in Lagos State.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said the victim drowned due to speeding while riding the jet-propelled machine across the water’s surface.

He said LASEMA was working in collaboration with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and other emergency responders to retrieve the victim’s body from the water.

