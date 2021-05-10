MAN explains why over 400 manufacturers closed shop, sacked staff | Ripples Nigeria

Business
MAN explains why over 400 manufacturers closed shop, sacked staff
In the last year, at least over 400 manufacturing firms were forced to close production, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).
The Director-General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir disclosed this over the weekend at MAN’s 50th-anniversary cake-cutting event.
Although he said some of the manufacturers have resumed production, the continued scarcity of foreign exchange (FX) and supply-side constraints are the two biggest hiccups facing industries in the country.
“After Central bank restricted forex for 41 items and with the impact of COVID-19, we had a tremendous downturn in 415 industries and many of them actually went under,” Ajayi-Kadir explains.
“The Supply-side constraints include such traffic logjam at the ports, difficulty accessing imported raw materials remains a big the challenge,” he added.
The DG also pointed out that infrastructure deficit, power, transportation acquisition of lands, the multiplicity of taxes and levies from different tiers of government, and inconsistent government policies were other challenges faced by players in the sector.
“The implication of these challenges highlighted is that it impedes the growth and development of the manufacturing sector, thereby affecting the attainment of the sector’s full potential of massive job and wealth creation,” he said.
Read also: Manufacturers spent over N143bn on fuelling generators in two years
The MAN boss during his discussion with journalists also advocated for legislation on the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products especially from the government.
“There is no reason why ministers, and to even start with the National Assembly, should not be driving made-in-Nigeria cars. We have cars that are assembled here.”
“Despite we are doing a lot to improve the bottom line of our members linking up with manufacturers across Africa so that we can create a cross-border value chain to develop areas where we have a comparative and competitive advantage, the government actions remain key to unlocking the huge potential the sector holds.”
“We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with parastatals of government like SON and NAFDAC. All of these are to improve the quality and delivery of our members’ products,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships
The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...