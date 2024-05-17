Man falls into lagoon in Lagos

A man mistakenly fell into the lagoon on Thursday night in Lagos.

He was however rescued by men of the Lagos State Water Authority (LASWA).

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

He said LASEMA received a call through the Lagos State Toll Free Emergency numbers 767 and 112 at 7.43 a.m. that a man had reportedly fallen into the Lagos lagoon at Falomo Bridge.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Following the distress call, LASEMA activated the state’s Emergency Response Plans with the swift arrival of LASEMA Response Team from Lekki zone at the incident scene at 8.02 a.m.

“On arrival of the team at the incident scene, investigations revealed that the man had been resuscitated, and had identified himself as Segun Amoo.

“He narrated how he mistakenly fell into the Lagos lagoon at the aforementioned location.”

“Information gathered from officials of the Lagos State Water Authority (LASWA) at their Falomo office revealed that Amoo was seen struggling for survival inside the lagoon.

“The LASWA officials said: ‘Our staff had around 11.00 p.m. yesterday night, observed Amoo struggling for survival in the lagoon waters after he fell off the bridge, thereby leading to the LASWA Rescue Team’s response.

“Amoo was rescued by the LASWA officials and subsequently stabilised by the agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Paramedics.

“He provided vital information about himself after resuscitation, stating that his home address is at Ilaje-Bariga, Lagos.

“He also clarified that he was not suicidal while narrating how the incident of his fall off the bridge occurred.”

The LASEMA boss noted that the agency’s response team proceeded to the victim’s house for further investigations and handed him over to his relatives.

“The victim’s brother, Mr. Atteji Benuwa, said the family had been searching for him for a while, and thanked the emergency responders for Amoo’s rescue,” he added.

