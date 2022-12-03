Man found dead inside well

Residents of Dashem Bakin Kogi village in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State are still asking questions on what might have led to the death of a middle-aged man known as Mr Panshak Simon Arbe.

The questions are agitating the minds of the residents following the circumstances leading to the death as his lifeless body was found inside a well in the village.

It was reported that late Arbe had gone to a beer parlour with friends to relax which was a usual thing he did with the friends but went out alone from the joint without telling anyone where he was going.

He was only found dead inside the well when some of his family members raised an alarm about his whereabout.

While speaking to newsmen about the incident, a resident of the area simply identified as Mr Sabo Y. confirmed the incident.

Mr Y Sambo said that, “Yes a corpse of a young man was found inside a well on Wednesday. The man was later identified as Panshak Arbe who was assumed to be 30 years old.”

Read also:Two dead, 11 injured in Bauchi auto crash

According to him, “He went to one of the beer parlour in town with friends but nobody knows how he fell inside the well. Was he killed or drunk? Only God knows. The well is very close to a beer parlour. But nobody knows what led to his death”, Mr Sabo said.

A family source however revealed that after notifying the authority concerned about the development, his corpse was taken to the General Hospital, Tafawa Balewa where he was confirmed dead and later deposited at the mortuary to allow for further investigations.

Report had it that the family had concluded arrangements for the burial which was to take place on Monday, 5th, December, 2022 at Dashem Bakin Kogi, Tafawa Balewa LGA.

The death came just 3 days after a 37 year old businessman, Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu was found dead in a hotel room in a mysterious circumstances in Boi village, Bogoro LGA which is a neighbouring LGA to Tafawa Balewa LGA.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now