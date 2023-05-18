Man found in possession of police uniform arrested in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Issa Majafara, for allegedly being in possession of a police uniform.

The Police Public Relations Officers for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, adding that the suspect, who was of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. by a team on surveillance patrol on Iyana-Iba Market Road in Ojo area of Lagos.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect was caught in possession of police uniform, with two trousers, one camouflage T-shirt and one police face cap. Read also: Lagos PPRO Hundeyin explains why police raided Seun Kuti’s home “During interrogation, the suspect claimed he picked the uniform from the dustbin. “The case is under investigation. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon for impersonation ,” he said. The Lagos Police spokesman, however, warned members of the public to be careful of suspected criminals wearing police and other security uniforms, urging residents to report to the police any suspected impersonators.Genuine personnel have their names printed on their uniform, Hundeyin noted, adding that if residents are in doubt of any person in security uniform, they should report same to the nearest police station or the closest patrol team

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now