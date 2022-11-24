Man found with dagger at Peter Obi’s campaign rally in Ibadan (VIDEO)

The Ibadan campaign rally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was a hubbub of chaos on Wednesday, after an unnamed man was arrested with a dagger as supporters waited for the arrival of the former Anambra State governor.

This situation was depicted in a trending video published by a Twitter user, Bishop P. O. Enang, who alleged that the man stood along the path the labour party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election was to go through.

He insinuated the the man would have stabbed Mr Obi but was caught in the act.

The young man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly standing in the walkway as Peter Obi approached.

Enang also warned rivals against taking careless actions with the life of the former governor of Anambra State.

He said, “Face of the guy who was caught with the dagger 🗡 in Ibadan today. he is not, DSS, not Police, not a bouncer not a security personnel. Uploading video soon. He just stool where PO will pass, the walk way. If una try this nonsense with us, world war 2 nah play.”

However, the campaign council of the Labour Party and the Nigeria Police are yet to confirm, or comment on the event.

Earlier, the Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation said the aircraft it was meant to take for a rally in Oyo State was grounded by the “powers that be”.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the LP, and his entourage were heading to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when the incident happened.

The jet was grounded for “regulatory reasons,” according to Diran Onifade, director of media for the LP campaign, in a statement on Wednesday.

Onifade also urged LP supporters to disregard “mischievous rumors” that the jet had been seized

