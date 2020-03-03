Man gets 10 years jail term for manslaughter

An Adamawa State High Court, Yola, on Tuesday sentenced one Hassan Yahaya to 10 years imprisonment for killing his friend in 2014.

The convict killed his friend, Bapeto Suleimon, in Shelleng local government area of the state during a fight over sweet melon seeds.

The prosecution said the fight ensued when Bapeto was gathering the seeds melons after eating it with the convict.

The duo later got into a fight when Yahaya told the deceased to stop gathering the seeds.

Justice Abdul-Aziz Waziri found the defendant guilty for manslaughter and sentenced him to 10 years jail term starting from 2014 when he was taken into custody.

