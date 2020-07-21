Man gets one month in prison for stealing plantain

An Osun Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Mafuf Ojo to one month imprisonment for stealing plantain.

Ojo, who was accused of stealing bunches of plantain valued at N55,000, pleaded guilty to the one count charge pressed against him.

Sunday Odanyintuyi, prosecuting for the police, informed the court that the convict committed the offence on July 17, 2020, at Oke-Ora village, near Ile-Ife.

He further explained that the stolen bunches of plantain belonged to one Sunday Oladipupo, adding that the offence contravened sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Counsel to the convict, Mrs Tosin Omoyeni, pleaded with the court to be lenient with him.

In her judgement, Magistrate A. A. Adebayo noted that the defendant was a first time offender. She therefore sentenced him to one month in a correctional centre or an option of N1,000 fine.

