Man hacks brother to death over soft drink

Tragedy struck at Alaba area of Lagos, with the gruesome murder of one Henry Eze by his brother Chisom Eze over a bottle of soft drink.

It was reported that Chisom, left a soft drink in the house and stepped out. However, by the time he returned he found that the drink had been consumed by his brother.

The 21-year-old alledged killer did not take it lightly as he engaged his brother in a brawl and stabbed him in the neck area leading to Henry’s death.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said, the suspect had been apprehended and investigations will be carried out.

