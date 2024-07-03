Man hacks father to death in Delta

A 28-year-old man identified as Ufuoma Umurie on Wednesday morning hacked a priest with St. John’s Anglican Church, Okpare-Olomu in Delta State, Rev. Isaac Umurie, to death with a machete.

Ufuoma attacked his father in the early hours of the morning after an argument the previous night.

The attack was so brutal that neighbours and church members who rushed to the scene were unable to intervene in time.

While the motive behind the killing remains unclear, residents of the community told journalists the suspect has been suffering from mental health issues.

The victim’s wife who attempted to intervene narrowly escaped harm herself.

The suspect has been detained by the police while an investigation into the killing has commenced.

