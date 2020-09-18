Man hacks ‘Okada’ rider to death, sells bike

A 37-year-old farmer identified as Ephraim Kadiri, has been paraded by the Gombe State Police Command headquarters on Thursday for alleged murder of a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider.

The Commissioner of Police, Shehu Maikudi, said the suspect took the motorcycle to where it was sold for N120,000.

Maikudi said the Okada rider was hacked down and the motorcycle stolen, adding that it took the police much effort to rescue the suspect from an angry mob, and stopping them from attacking the divisional police station over the incident.

The CP stated, “He (Kadiri) was the one, who almost caused mayhem for us yesterday (Wednesday) in Billiri after killing a commercial motorcyclist and stealing his motorcycle. Restive youths in Billiri thought we were not doing enough and attempted to attack the police station. We had to deploy our men there; the Area Commander had to speak to the youths as well as engage the stakeholders in the town to calm the situation.

Read also: OYO: Police warn against community gates, okada

“Policemen were later deployed to Cham, where the suspect was arrested in a hotel, but he had sold the motorcycle at Laraban Lamurde.”

Similarly a secondary school student, Babayo Yahaya was paraded for being in possession of 107 tramadol capsules and 59 sachets of Exole and N400,000 used to bribe the police.

“Babayo Yahaya was arrested based on credible intelligence. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a dealer in illicit substances for over two years in Gombe and environs,” he added.”

Join the conversation

Opinions