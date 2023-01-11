Man impersonates CP, defrauds octogenarian of N250m in Lagos

Lagos operatives in Lagos have arrested one Oluwole Akande for allegedly impersonating the Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe.

He also defrauded an 80-year-old man of N250 million.

Longe, who confirmed the arrest to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos, said she received a call from a former Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on the matter.

She added that the victim’s wife had called Mba to notify him on the plan by the suspect to collect millions of Naira from her husband in order to drop a petition against her.

She said: “CP Frank Mba replied to the wife of the victim that he knows CP Yetunde Longe cannot make such mischievous demand. He promised to call her and verify and get back to the woman.

“CP Frank Mba called me to relate the matter and I confirmed that the information was totally wrong. I said there was no petition of such before me and I don’t even know the victim.

“It was at this time the State CID Panti was informed to trace the suspect and he was apprehended. He confessed to having impersonated me.”

The victim, however, paid the N1.5 million, while Akande exploited other means to defraud him of more money totalling N250 million.

Akande told journalists that he started the fraudulent act last year.

He said: “I just wanted to obtain the victim. I thought if I give the man stories, he will fall for them and just pay me and I will escape.

“I sent several messages to him. I used two SIM cards to carry out the crime.”

