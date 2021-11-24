Man jailed 10 years for forgery in Kaduna

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday sentenced one Abba Yahaya Kawu to 10 years imprisonment for forgery.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the convict on a one-count charge of forgery.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwjujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said Kawu designed and sold forged certificates of the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) to unsuspecting members of the public who desired the document, a statutory requirement for opening bank accounts for Designated Non-financial Institutions and Businesses.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the convict had issued over 500 fake certificates for which he earned over N10, 000 apiece before his arrest.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecuting counsel, J. Musa, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Khobo sentenced Kawu to 10 years imprisonment.

He was however given an option of N 100,000 fine.

The convict will also forfeit the sum of N 469,000 to the Federal Government.

