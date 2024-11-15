Man jailed 14 years for defiling neighbour’s daughters

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced one Ismail Mustapha to 14 years imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s daughters.

Mustapha was docked on a four-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of two blood sisters, ages eight and 11 years respectively.

One of the sisters and their mother had already testified before the court how the convict entered their house and defiled the girls while they were asleep

The prosecution later informed the court that the parties had entered a plea and sentence agreement dated November 13, thereby amending the charge to a lesser charge.

The judge, thereafter, sentenced the defendant to 14 14-year jail term following his plea bargain agreement to the one-count amended charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Oshodi said he had meticulously considered the facts of the case, the evidence presented before the court, and the terms of the plea bargain agreement entered into by both parties.

He said the gravity of his offence could not be overstated as it weighed heavily upon the court.

According to him, Mustapha has sexually assaulted the 11-year-old child, a most vulnerable member of our society, yet has pleaded guilty to a lesser crime.

The judge said: “Your reprehensible actions have not only violated the bodily integrity of an innocent child but have also, in all likelihood, inflicted long-lasting emotional and psychological trauma that may haunt the victim for years to come.

“The maximum sentence prescribed under section 262 is 14 years imprisonment.

READ ALSO: Man jailed five years for fondling teenager’s breast in Lagos

“Accordingly, after careful deliberation, I sentence you to 14 years imprisonment from your remand on July 23, 2020.

“Furthermore, you shall be registered as a sex offender, a designation that will follow you long after your release.”

He also prohibited the convict from contacting the survivor or her family directly or through any proxy for the duration of his sentence and beyond.

“I hope you will reflect deeply on your actions, seek rehabilitation, and emerge as a reformed member of society,” Oshodi said.

The state counsel, Ms. Bukola Okeowo told the court that the convict committed the offence sometime in December 2019 at Kukoyi Street, Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

She said the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now