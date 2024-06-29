Metro
Man jailed 14 years for impregnating daughter in Bayelsa
Justice D.E. Adokeme of the Bayelsa State High Court, Yenagoa, has sentenced a 41-year-old man, Baridapsi Needam, to 14 years imprisonment for impregnating his daughter.
The victim gave birth to a baby girl during the trial.
The Bayelsa State government arraigned the convict for rape.
The prosecution counsel, Pere Amanda Egbuson, told the court that investigations revealed that the defendant started abusing his daughter when she was seven years old.
READ ALSO: RCCG pastor docked for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter
Egbuson said Needam defiled the girl by inserting his fingers into her private part before having carnal knowledge of her in 2020.
In his ruling, Justice Adokeme said the prosecution led credible evidence and made reference to the DNA result which revealed that the convict is the father of the child.
He sentenced the defendant to 14 years imprisonment.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Benue communities, residents in pains as govt neglects PHCs
In many Benue State communities, women especially suffer from the absence and non availability of staff and medicine in the...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...