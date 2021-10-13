Metro
Man jailed 14 years for sexual assault in Ogun
Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, sentenced a 27-year-old man, Jeremiah Edet, to 14 years imprisonment for sexual assault of two teenage boys in the state.
The police arraigned Edet for act of gross indecency.
In her ruling, the judge said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
She held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and, sentenced the defendant to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Oluwaseni Ogunjimi, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, said the convict committed the offence several times between 2017 and 2018 at Magboro area of the state.
Ogunjimi said the convict unlawfully had canal knowledge of the victims who were entrusted in his care by their parents.
According to him, the convict persuaded the parents of the boys, who were members of his church, to allow him to take their custody.
He said: “The boys, while living with Edet, were severally abused sexually by the convict, who threatened them not to tell anybody.
“The 16-year-old had to run away from the convict when he could no longer bear the experience while the mother of the 14-year -old boy who grew uncomfortable with her son’s look and attitude pleaded with some members to prevail on Edet to return her son.
“It was while at home that one of the boys, upon questioning, revealed to his mother the several instances of assault that he and the other victim suffered from the convict.
“The boys were taken to the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board for a checkup.
“The doctor revealed to the parents that the growth could have been caused by sexual abuse.”
