Man jailed 25 years for child defilement

The Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Ugochukwu Obiakor, to 25 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year- old girl.

Obiakor, who had pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of defilement, was convicted for forcefully having sexual intercourse with the girl.

Delivering her judgment, the Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, held that evidences presented before the court by the prosecution were tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

Dipeolu consequently sentenced Obiakor to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. James Mafe, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 4, 2017, at Omu- Aleku Village in Mowe area of the state.

Mafe said the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl while the medical results revealed that the victim’s hymen was broken.

He said the victim was in her mother’s shop when the convict came to make purchases.

The prosecutor said the convict later came back when the girl’s mother left the shop.

“Obiakor told the girl that her mother was owing him money and he wanted to collect the sum.

“He opened the shop’s burglary-proof railings and dragged the victim to an uncompleted building beside the shop where he raped her,” he said.

Mafe said the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Rights Law of Ogun, 2006.

