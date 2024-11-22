Man jailed 7 years for membership of secret cult

The Ogun State Special Cultism Court sitting in Abeokuta on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Sodiq Okeowo, to seven years in prison for membership of a secret cult.

Okeowo was convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.O Adebo, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant was guilty as charged.

Adebo, however, sentenced Okeowo to five years for conspiracy and seven years for membership of a secret cult.

She gave the sentence without the option of a fine, adding that the terms of the sentence should run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 15 in Sabo area, Sagamu local government area of the state.

Rawlings said the defendant made a confessional statement that he was a member of the Eiye confraternity secret cult and was initiated by one Azeez.

“The defendant said he was initiated when he was in serious need of accommodation and had no choice than to join because they promised to get him free accommodation,” the prosecutor said.

